Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the April 30th total of 349,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SWT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

