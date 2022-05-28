Stanley Tyler Hollmig Buys 40,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

