State Street Corp Acquires 402,204 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,729,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 114,011 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $236.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average is $255.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

