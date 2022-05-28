State Street Corp Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.06% of Newmont worth $2,502,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

