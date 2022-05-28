State Street Corp Has $2.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Street Corp cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,031,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.71% of Capital One Financial worth $2,906,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

NYSE COF opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

