State Street Corp Has $3.25 Billion Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,458,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,247,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,346,000 after buying an additional 103,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

