State Street Corp Has $3.91 Billion Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.69% of CME Group worth $3,906,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.14.

Shares of CME opened at $199.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

