State Street Corp Purchases 2,371,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.91% of Altria Group worth $3,465,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

