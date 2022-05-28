State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.77% of Deere & Company worth $3,994,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

