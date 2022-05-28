Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Stealth has a total market cap of $400,070.80 and approximately $41.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006541 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

