Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Chubb by 918.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,819 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

CB stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.44. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,602 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

