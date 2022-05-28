Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 692 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for 0.8% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

NYSE XPO opened at $53.81 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

