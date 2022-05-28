Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
STMH remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STMH)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.