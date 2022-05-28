Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STMH remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Stem Company Profile

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

