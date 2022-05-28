Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.10 Million Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.26% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 28.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 87.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 180.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 82,361 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,339. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $646.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 288.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

