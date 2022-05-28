Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.25. 993,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,839. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.80 and a twelve month high of $197.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

