Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of BTRS worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $103,440 over the last ninety days.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,457. The stock has a market cap of $857.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

