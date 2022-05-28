Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.75% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

NYSEARCA:KJUL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 1,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

