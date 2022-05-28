Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,577 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

NNN stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

