StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STEP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 454,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 200,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,714,000 after buying an additional 186,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,029,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

