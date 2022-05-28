StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $27.92. 454,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,713. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,714,000 after acquiring an additional 186,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

