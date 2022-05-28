Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $301.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

