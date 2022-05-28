Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $120.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.96.

ZM opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,941,869. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

