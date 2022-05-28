STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($42.02) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €37.28 ($39.65) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($22.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.