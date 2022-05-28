StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

