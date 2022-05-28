StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

