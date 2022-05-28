StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of MIXT opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.85.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,007,525 shares of company stock worth $4,786,349 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.