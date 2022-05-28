Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $11.15 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Strong has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.15 or 0.00038381 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $351,143.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 134.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.30 or 0.06793253 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00506395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033305 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008705 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

