Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €10.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.96) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €12.37 ($13.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($15.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 38.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.54.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

