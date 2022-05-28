Summit Global Investments Buys 49 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Danaher were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $266.49 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.14 and a 200-day moving average of $285.79. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.