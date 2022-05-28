Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 14,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

