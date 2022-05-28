Summit Global Investments Has $542,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $208.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.