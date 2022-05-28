Summit Global Investments Invests $514,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schneider National by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

SNDR stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.