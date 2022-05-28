Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,233,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.68 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

