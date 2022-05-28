Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVCM opened at 9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 8.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -11.44.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 130.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

