Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of INN opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $938.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

