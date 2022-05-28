Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

