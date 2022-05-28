Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the April 30th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SDPI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 150,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,009. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

