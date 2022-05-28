Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $$28.06 during trading on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

