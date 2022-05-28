SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.49% of SVB Financial Group worth $592,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $18.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.02. The company had a trading volume of 671,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.65 and its 200 day moving average is $601.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.70.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

