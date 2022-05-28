SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.70.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $492.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $419.60 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

