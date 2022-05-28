Switcheo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $92,723.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars.

