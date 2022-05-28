Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.20 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $117.92 million and $3.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 644,896,120 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

