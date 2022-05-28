Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Downgraded by CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Tabcorp stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Tabcorp has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.21.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

