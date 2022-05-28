Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $93.77. 6,274,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,729. The company has a market cap of $486.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

