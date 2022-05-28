TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Up 202.4% in May

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,970,000 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the April 30th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 143,866 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,748,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

TAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 4,053,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,401,133. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

