Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.83.
About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
