Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter worth $45,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

