Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $121,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average is $222.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

