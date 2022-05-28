Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 130.97 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 130.97 ($1.65). Approximately 748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £357.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.35.

About Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

