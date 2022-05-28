TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.58 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.