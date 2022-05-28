Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $225,859.16 and approximately $54,734.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

